Eastern Michigan Hires Mike Ott As New Head Baseball Coach

Eastern Michigan University has found its next leader for the baseball program, hiring Mike Ott as its new head coach, according to a report from Detroit News columnist Tony Paul.

Ott arrives in Ypsilanti after a highly successful 14-year run at Kalamazoo College, where he transformed the Hornets into one of Division III baseball’s top programs.

The 2023 D3baseball.com Region 7 Coach of the Year leaves Kalamazoo as the winningest coach in school history with a career record of 316-233-1. Under his leadership, the Hornets captured back-to-back MIAA regular season championships in 2023 and 2024, including the program’s first conference title since 1927.

Ott also guided Kalamazoo to three NCAA Regional appearances in 2016, 2022, and 2026. The Hornets earned their first-ever NCAA Tournament victory in 2022 and advanced to their first regional final in 2026 after posting a 33-13 record.

His impact extended well beyond wins and losses. During his tenure, Kalamazoo produced its first All-American, Academic All-American, and All-Region selections, while 2023 standout Ryar Rinehart was named D3baseball.com’s National Rookie of the Year. The program also earned seven consecutive MIAA Team GPA Awards from 2017 through 2023.

Before taking over at Kalamazoo in 2012, Ott served as head coach at Holland Christian High School, where he led the Maroons to multiple conference and district championships and the school’s first regional title. He also spent time as an assistant coach at Calvin College, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and UNLV.

A former pitcher and team captain at Calvin College, Ott helped the Knights win MIAA championships in 2000 and 2002 before briefly playing professional baseball.

Eastern Michigan is hoping Ott can bring the same winning culture to a program with a proud baseball tradition. Based on his track record of building successful teams and developing student-athletes, the Eagles appear to have landed one of the most accomplished coaches in the Midwest.