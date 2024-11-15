Mike Tyson Hits Jake Paul During Weigh-In [Video]

The much-anticipated showdown between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is officially set, and the weigh-in ahead of their heavyweight clash on Friday only added to the excitement. The fighters weighed in earlier on Thursday, but the official results were revealed during the evening’s ceremonial weigh-ins, where the tension between the two was palpable.

Paul, making his debut in the heavyweight division, tipped the scales at 227.2 pounds, while Tyson, at 58 years old, weighed in slightly heavier at 228.4 pounds. With both fighters comfortably within the heavyweight limits, attention quickly shifted from their weights to their interactions during the face-off.

Things took a dramatic turn when Paul approached Tyson for the customary stare-down. As Paul moved closer, Tyson unexpectedly slapped him across the face, adding an element of surprise and hostility to the already intense rivalry between the two. The incident immediately became the focal point of the weigh-in, generating significant buzz and fueling speculation about how this added tension might play out in the ring.

MIKE TYSON JUST HIT JAKE PAUL DURING THEIR WEIGH IN 😱🤯



THIS FIGHT IS GONNA BE WILD.



(via @Netflix)pic.twitter.com/NBVdtOMMGA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 15, 2024

The slap only heightened the anticipation for what promises to be a thrilling matchup between the two. Tyson, a legendary figure in the sport, and Paul, known for his brash confidence and polarizing personality, have both built a reputation for being fierce competitors, and the animosity between them has only grown as fight night approaches.

This clash is more than just a bout between two fighters—it’s become a spectacle, with personal stakes now clearly involved. As the rivalry intensifies, fans are eagerly awaiting what could be an explosive fight that promises to keep them on the edge of their seats. The dramatic weigh-in was just the beginning, and all eyes will be on the ring when Tyson and Paul face off for what is expected to be a highly charged contest.