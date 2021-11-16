Mike Valenti and Rico Beard suggest power struggle at Michigan State could prevent Mel Tucker from new contract

By now, you have heard the reports that Mel Tucker is close to signing a massive contract extension with Michigan State.

Well, according to a report from Rico Beard and Mike Valenti of 97.1 the Ticket, there may be a holdup on getting a deal done.

On Tuesday, during the beginning of the Mike Valenti Show with Rico, Beard suggested that though multiple billionaires have given the ok to give Tucker a new contract, there is one person with power who is not ready to allow the deal to go through.

According to Valenti, that one person just so happens to be University President Samuel Stanley.

Beard noted that if a deal is not done quickly, there could be serious ramifications, including money set aside for updates to the football facilities being pulled.

All sides seem to want to get a deal done soon but this is certainly something to keep an eye on.