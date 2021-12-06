Mike Valenti bashes Dan Campbell, calls Detroit Lions ‘minor league’ for celebrating first win

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions won their first game of the season, which also happens to be the first win of the Dan Campbell era as they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 at Ford Field.

But it was not just any ordinary NFL win as the Lions needed a touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown on the final play of the game to seal the deal.

Following the game-winning, walk-0ff touchdown, the Lions players and coaches celebrated their first win.

On Monday, Mike Valenti of 97.1 the Ticket predictably bashed Dan Campbell for his playcalling and called the Lions ‘minor league’ and embarrassing for their post-game celebration.

“This guy stinks,” Valenti said. “Fourth-and-an-inch from your own 28-yard line, and you try to run razzle-dazzle 400 and throw the ball? Now look, I’ve seen a lot of bad play calls in my life, you watch enough football you’re gonna see coaches make enough bad moves and you just get numb to it.”

“It’ll be lost in, ‘well they won the game,’” Valenti said. “It’ll be lost in, ‘Well you wanted them to win.’ And that’s for, frankly, the unintelligent. The reality is, for about the fifth straight week, your coach hurt the team.”

“What I saw from Dan Campbell yesterday was malfeasance of the highest order,” Valenti said. “And I’m thrilled for him because nobody wants to go to work and be terrible. This guy’s worked his whole life for this job, I can be happy for a human. But I don’t have to say he did a good job.”

Nation, do you agree with Valenti’s predictable rant?