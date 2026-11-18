The Michigan Wolverines haven’t made a decision about Kyle Whittingham’s future, but 97.1 The Ticket’s Mike Valenti already has a name in mind if the university decides to make another coaching change. And his choice might surprise quite a few Michigan fans.

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During Tuesday’s edition of The Valenti Show, Valenti revealed that Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines would be his preferred replacement for Whittingham. The selection came during a guessing game involving co-host Rico Beard, David Hull, and producer Paul Serra, with Valenti ultimately revealing the man he believes Michigan should pursue.

Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines during spring practice at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Mike Valenti Wants Bryant Haines at Michigan

According to the November 17 episode of The Valenti Show, Valenti used a series of clues to introduce his preferred candidate for Michigan’s head coaching job. The mystery selection turned out to be Haines, who has developed an impressive reputation while working under Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti.

Haines is currently in his third season as Indiana’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He was named the winner of the 2025 Broyles Award, presented to college football’s top assistant coach, following Indiana’s national championship season.

And his defensive résumé is certainly impressive.

According to Indiana’s official athletic department, the Hoosiers finished the 2025 season ranked second nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 11.7 points per game. Indiana also ranked second in rushing defense and fourth in total defense.

Haines has spent much of his coaching career working alongside Cignetti, including previous stops at James Madison, Elon, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. His success building elite defenses and developing linebackers has made him one of the most respected defensive coordinators in college football.

Could Michigan Actually Replace Kyle Whittingham?

Valenti’s suggestion comes as questions surrounding Whittingham’s future continue to grow following Michigan’s disappointing 2026 season. The Wolverines dropped to 5-5 after Saturday’s 31-7 loss to Oregon, leaving plenty of uncertainty about the program’s direction.

Whittingham has publicly stated that he wants to continue coaching Michigan, and the university has not announced plans to replace him. However, that hasn’t stopped speculation about potential replacements for the veteran head coach.

What Bryant Haines Would Bring to Michigan

The appeal of Haines is understandable, particularly for a program built around physical football and strong defensive play. His connection to Indiana’s national championship staff and his reputation as a defensive strategist would make him an intriguing candidate if Michigan eventually opens the position.

There is one significant question, however, as Haines has never been a college head coach. Making the jump from defensive coordinator to leading a program with Michigan’s expectations would represent a substantial challenge.

For now, Haines is simply Valenti’s preferred candidate, not someone Michigan has been reported to be pursuing. But if the Wolverines eventually decide to move on from Whittingham, don’t be surprised if Haines becomes part of the larger coaching conversation.