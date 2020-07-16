Mike Valenti comments on news that he has a new co-host at 97.1 The Ticket

On Thursday, 97.1 The Ticket dropped a press release that Rico Beard has been hired to be Mike Valenti‘s co-host beginning in early August.

During Thursday’s show, Valenti talked about the decision to bring in Beard. Here are some of the highlights of what he said.

From 97.1 The Ticket:

“We argue like cats and dogs, but I love the guy so I’m really excited about it,” Valenti said Thursday after it was announced that Beard will join him on the afternoon show. “He will bring way different opinions than me.”

And Valenti says not to worry about their mutual ties to Michigan State.

“I don’t care about any of the stuff. I’m meaner to Michigan State than anybody, so that doesn’t bother me,” he said. “It’s about programming for what I want this show to be.”

A Detroit native with over two decades of experience covering local professional and collegiate sports, Beard has been a host of The Spartan Beat podcast as well as a co-host of “The Ryan and Rico Show” for Detroit Sports 105.1.

Now he’ll get to see what it’s like working every day with Valenti.

“I think it’s going to kick ass,” said Valenti. “It’s like a new present you get to unwrap. I’m excited as hell about it because I think Rico is incredibly talented. I’m going to drive him insane on a daily basis, but that’s how it’s gotta be.”