Mike Valenti: Lions Love Their Players Too Much — And It Might Cost Them a Ring

Mike Valenti is concerned the Detroit Lions aren’t going all-in on a Super Bowl push. Find out why he believes Brad Holmes is playing it too safe with the team’s current roster plan.

Coming off a record-setting 15-2 season, the Detroit Lions have a strong roster, a top-tier coaching staff, and a fan base that’s finally dreaming of confetti in February. But if you ask Detroit radio legend Mike Valenti, there’s one thing holding the team back — and it has nothing to do with talent.

Valenti’s Fear: Are the Lions Too Cautious?

During his Monday broadcast on 97.1 The Ticket, Valenti raised an eyebrow at Brad Holmes’ approach to team building. The Lions GM has prioritized long-term sustainability — extending stars like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, and Alim McNeill — and filling holes with one-year deals. But Valenti thinks the franchise might be missing the bigger picture.

“My fear is that Brad Holmes isn’t going for it,” Valenti said as quoted by Lions OnSi. “You can’t roster build and simultaneously chase a Super Bowl. Those are two different blueprints.”

The Jameson Williams Dilemma

Valenti’s concern resurfaced amid growing speculation that the Lions could trade wide receiver Jameson Williams before or during the 2025 NFL Draft. With Williams nearing the end of his rookie deal, the franchise must decide soon: pick up his fifth-year option, extend him, or move on?

Valenti thinks the answer is simple: ride the wave.

“You have two years left with Jamo,” he explained. “Use those two years during your Super Bowl window, then let him go. You can’t keep everyone.”

He’s not convinced the Lions would get proper value in a trade, either. “You’re not getting a first-round pick. So what’s the point?”

The Bigger Picture: Championship or Consistency?

Holmes’ strategy has clearly worked so far. The Lions are stable, well-run, and developing young talent. But Valenti worries the team is in love with its own process — and that comfort could come at a cost.

“They’re in lust with their own players, and that’s dangerous,” Valenti warned.

Is it better to keep building slowly and methodically? Or should the Lions push their chips to the center of the table while this championship window is wide open?

Time — and Thursday’s draft — will tell.