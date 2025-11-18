97.1 The Ticket Host Mike Valenti Shreds Jameson Williams for Goalpost Penalty

If you thought the loudest hit from Sunday night came from the Philadelphia Eagles defense… nope. It came Monday afternoon, live on Detroit sports radio.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams delivered one of the offense’s only explosive moments in the 16-9 loss — a gorgeous 40-yard touchdown from Jared Goff that finally breathed life back into a sluggish performance. And then… he immediately took the wind out of it.

Literally.

Instead of celebrating with teammates or casually flipping the ball to the ref, Williams beelined to the goalpost, wrapped around it, and slid down like a kid at recess. The refs flagged it instantly. Unsportsmanlike conduct. Fifteen yards. Jake Bates now attempting a 47-yard extra point into heavy winds.

He missed. The Lions stayed tied 6-6 instead of going up 7-6.

And that’s where sports radio host Mike Valenti entered the chat.

Valenti Did Not Hold Back — At All

On The Mike Valenti Show with Rico, Valenti uncorked one of the harshest critiques of a Lions player this season, zeroing in on Williams’ decision-making.

“Jamo is an idiot. Grow up,” Valenti said as quoted by Lions OnSI.

His co-host Rico Beard jokingly called him a hater, but Valenti instantly shut that down.

“I’m not being a hater. You can do anything you want in the end zone… don’t touch the goalposts. It’s the one no-no.”

Valenti’s point was simple: you can think the rule is dumb, but it is a rule — and everybody knows it. Williams didn’t just cross the line; he sprinted past it.

Rico Beard Brought the Heat Too

Beard wasn’t far behind. He said Williams’ post-penalty demeanor, laughing, shrugging, made it worse.

“You cost us a point that we may need in this game,” Beard said.

“You wanted all the smoke, all the attention… what are you, an Instagram model?”

Woo boy. Detroit sports radio was cooking.

Valenti Doubled Down: “He’s Just Not Bright”

When pushback arrived Tuesday, Valenti didn’t soften. He sharpened.

“He’s just not bright,” Valenti said. “There’s a behavioral pattern… he made a great play, but then he hurt us.”

He walked listeners through the math:

The penalty moved the extra point back 15 yards — fact.

The kick was tougher due to 30–40 mph winds — fact.

The miss affected Detroit’s game script in a low-scoring battle — fact.

In Valenti’s mind, this wasn’t media overreaction. It was straight cause-and-effect.

Valenti’s Big Question: Why Is Jamo Treated Differently?

One of Valenti’s strongest points came when he compared public reaction to Williams versus other Detroit stars:

“Why do you react this way with this player? Jamo has been afforded a protected status that Cade Cunningham and Tarik Skubal don’t get.”

He’s not wrong, Williams has a passionate fanbase that gets defensive fast. Some of that comes from his blazing speed and big-play ability. Some from his personality. Some from him being a former first-round pick the Lions traded up for.

But Sunday night added another chapter to a long-running theme: Jamo giveth, and Jamo taketh away.

The Takeaway

Jameson Williams is electric. He can flip a game in an instant. And the Lions need that spark.

But Sunday’s moment was another reminder that talent comes with responsibility, and costly mistakes get magnified on national TV.

Valenti’s delivery was harsh. His language was sharp. But the heart of the critique? It wasn’t wrong.

If the Lions want to make a real postseason run, they need Williams’ speed… not the self-inflicted wounds that keep costing points.

And until that balance tips in the right direction, the conversation around him isn’t going away.