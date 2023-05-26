Mike Valenti trashes Michigan State football following schedule change

The Michigan State vs. Penn State football game originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25 in East Lansing has been relocated to Ford Field on Black Friday. This decision has sparked strong criticism from radio host Mike Valenti, who believes it is a disgrace for Michigan State to agree to the relocation.

Key Points

Michigan State-Penn State football game moved to Ford Field.

Mike Valenti criticizes Michigan State's decision to relocate the game.

Valenti believes the university made concessions for the good of the conference, which he sees as detrimental to Michigan State's interests.

Valenti criticizes the university's leadership and the potential lack of a college atmosphere at Ford Field.

Season ticket holders have been refunded and given priority for the game at Ford Field.

Valenti suggests that season ticket holders reconsider their support for the university.

Valenti expresses his frustration with the university, stating that they made significant concessions for the sake of the Big Ten conference, which he believes does not have their best interests at heart. He criticizes Michigan State's leadership and predicts that the game at Ford Field will lack the college atmosphere that fans expect. Valenti argues that other prominent football programs like Michigan and Ohio State would not make similar concessions. He advises season ticket holders to reconsider their support for the university due to what he perceives as a lack of care for their interests.

Here is what Valenti had to say on 97.1 The Ticket on Wednesday afternoon, following the news breaking:

“Basically, Little Bro is back. You might as well change the name of the school to the Michigan State Capitulators. It makes me sick to my stomach. Michigan State made major concessions to the Big Ten for ‘the good of the league.’ The league hates you. Wake up! They’ve never looked out for you. They don’t like you. They protect Michigan and Ohio State and they will throw you into a flaming garbage can the first chance they get. Why are we doing anything in 2023 for the good of the league? Good of what league?”

“It’s a joke. For any of you morons who think this is a great thing, newsflash, wake me when Penn State gives away their home game in Happy Valley next year and we play it at Heinz Field. Wake me up. Because it won’t happen. Just like Michigan won’t do it or Ohio State won’t do it.”

“Here’s my advice to you if you’re a season-ticket holder: Get rid of ‘em. They don't care about you. You’re nothing. You’re a maggot on a grocery bag. They are literally telling you, ‘Hey, thanks for sending us your hard-earned money. But now, we’ve been pimped. So we’re going to go ahead and send you that back and you get first priority to buy tickets to a place that’s not Michigan State, that’s not East Lansing, that’s not the campus, that’s not the place you love, that you’re not going to tailgate at, not if you plan on having your car not up on blocks. Give me a break.”

“I think it’s a disgrace. And I think MSU needs to nut up. Always apologizing, always capitulating. ‘Oh, we’ll do it for the good of the league.’ And then you know what the league does? They pull their pants down and they rip ass in your face. Why would you do anything for this conference?”

Bottom Line: Valenti is 100% right about MSU

Say what you want about Mike Valenti but he is 100% correct about this one. For the Spartans to give up their final home game of the season, against a rival, is absolutely disgraceful. We don't yet know exactly that MSU received to give up a home game, but you can bet it's all about the money.