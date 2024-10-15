Mike Valenti Urges Detroit Lions To Make Blockbuster Trade For All-Time Great

In the wake of Aidan Hutchinson’s devastating injury, many Detroit Lions fans have been left wondering what the team will do to fill the massive void left by their star defensive end. On Monday afternoon, 97.1 The Ticket host Mike Valenti offered his solution: a blockbuster trade for an all-time great pass rusher, Myles Garrett.

“I’m being serious — Myles Garrett,” Valenti said as quoted by Brad Berreman. “The Cleveland Browns are in disrepair, they are in a free fall. They are gonna have to, at minimum, draft a quarterback this year, which will trigger a rebuild.”

Valenti argued that the Browns' situation could present the Lions with a rare opportunity to acquire one of the best defensive players in the NFL. With Cleveland’s struggles on and off the field, particularly with quarterback Deshaun Watson, Valenti believes they may be headed for a rebuild, which would make Garrett’s $20 million-per-year contract a tough fit for the Browns' future.

“If you keep Watson, and the ginormous cap hit next year, you’re triggering a rebuild. What don’t you have money for? $20 million a year edge rushers,” Valenti continued. “Myles Garrett has three years remaining on his deal, $20 million bucks a year. It’s reasonable, it’s long-term, it fits the team’s window and right here, right now.”

Could Garrett Be the Answer to Replacing Hutchinson?

Hutchinson, who was on track to have a career year and potentially win Defensive Player of the Year, was the anchor of the Lions' defense. His injury has left a huge gap on the defensive line, and while internal options are available, there’s no denying that adding a player of Garrett’s caliber would elevate the Lions' defense to elite status.

Garrett, a three-time All-Pro, has been one of the most feared pass rushers in the league since entering the NFL in 2017. With 92.5 career sacks, including 4 already this season, he would instantly make the Lions one of the most formidable defensive units in the league.

Valenti’s Bold Call

Valenti’s suggestion is certainly a bold one, and it’s unknown if the Browns would actually consider trading Garrett, especially given his long-term deal. But the rationale behind the idea is sound: Garrett fits the Lions’ window of contention perfectly, and his addition could solidify the Lions as true Super Bowl contenders, especially after their recent 47-9 demolition of the Dallas Cowboys.

Whether or not the Lions’ front office will pull the trigger on such a move remains to be seen. But with the season-ending injury to Hutchinson, adding an elite pass rusher like Myles Garrett could be the key to keeping Detroit’s Super Bowl aspirations alive.