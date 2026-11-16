New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has weighed in on the tackle by Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson that resulted in quarterback Drake Maye suffering a significant ankle injury during Sunday’s game in Germany. And despite the severity of the injury, Vrabel isn’t blaming the Lions star.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

During a Monday appearance on The Greg Hill Show, Vrabel addressed questions surrounding the play, which some had suggested could have been an illegal hip-drop tackle. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, Vrabel does not believe Hutchinson’s tackle qualified as a hip-drop.

That is an important distinction considering the attention the play has received, particularly with reports suggesting Maye could miss significant time.

Football – NFL – Detroit Lions v New England Patriots – Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany – November 15, 2026 Detroit Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson sacks New England Patriots’ Drake Maye on 3rd and goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth Credit: REUTERS (Reuters)

Mike Vrabel Defends Aidan Hutchinson’s Tackle

Following New England’s 35-10 loss to Detroit, Vrabel was also asked whether he believed Hutchinson had done anything improper while bringing Maye to the ground. His response made it clear that he wasn’t interested in accusing the Lions defender of wrongdoing.

“I’m not going to assume there was something there,” Vrabel said. “However it happened, I don’t think it was anything intentional. I’m sure that it wasn’t. That’s part of the game.”

Vrabel’s comments were consistent with the explanation provided by FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira, who said the tackle did not meet the criteria for an illegal hip-drop. As The Boston Globe reported, the NFL’s officiating and rules analyst Walt Anderson also confirmed that interpretation through a league spokesman.

In other words, while the tackle unfortunately resulted in an injury, the available officiating assessments do not support the claim that Hutchinson committed an illegal hip-drop tackle.

Both Teams Suffered Major Injuries on Same Play

The unusual sequence unfolded during New England’s opening possession, when Hutchinson sacked Maye on third down to help force a field goal. Maye suffered an ankle injury during the tackle, while Hutchinson injured his right knee celebrating the sack.

Both players were eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game, leaving two franchises facing serious injury concerns. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Patriots fear Maye suffered a fractured ankle that could potentially end his season, although further medical evaluation is needed.

Detroit is dealing with its own devastating news, as Hutchinson reportedly suffered a season-ending knee injury during his celebration. Losing their star pass rusher would be a massive blow to a Lions team that improved to 7-2 with Sunday’s victory.

Football is a physical game, and unfortunate injuries are sometimes the result of perfectly legal plays. Vrabel’s refusal to place blame on Hutchinson is a reminder of that reality, even as both teams face the possibility of moving forward without two of their biggest stars.