Miles Bridges learns fate for domestic violence charge

According to reports, former Michigan State standout Miles Bridges has learned his fate for a domestic violence charge that stems back to June. Kyle Austin of MLive is reporting that Bridges “will spend three years on probation but see no jail time as part of a plea deal reached Thursday to a felony domestic violence charge.” In addition, Bridges will also have to complete the following in order to satisfy his plea deal:

-52 weeks of parenting classes

-52 weeks of domestic violence classes

-Serve 100 hours of community service

“We believe this resolution was the best avenue to hold Mr. Bridges accountable for his conduct,” the district attorney’s office said, according to The Associated Press. “We also understand through the victim’s representatives that the victim wanted an expedited resolution of the case. The victim and her representatives were consulted about the proposed resolution and agreed with the outcome of the case.” Via MLive

Why was Miles Bridges charged with domestic violence?

Back in June, news broke that Bridges had been charged with three felonies after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in front of their children.

Miles Bridges, who was arrested on June 29 after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children, was later released on a $130,000 bond.

Miles Bridges’ girlfriend revealed disturbing photos on Instagram

Miles Bridges was released after posting bail but Mychelle Johnson took to Instagram to reveal some disturbing photos and to call out Bridges for what he allegedly did to her.

Here is what Johnson posted on Instagram:

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not. I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person. It’s unethical, it’s immoral, it’s truly SICK. It hurts my heart because I’ve always had hope, and so much love and as scary as this is for me to do it’s time I stand up for myself. I won’t be silent to protect others anymore because I value myself and my kids more than anyones ‘image’.… a fracture nose, wrist, torn eardrum, torn muscles in my neck from being choked until i went to sleep and a severe concussion. I don’t need sympathy, I just don’t want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better. That’s all i want. It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I’m scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything. Please respect my families privacy and stop with the disgusting rumors and allegations.”

Here are the photos Miles Bridges’ wife Mychelle Johnson posted to Instagram, along with her discharge information.