Miles Bridges whips mouthpiece into stands and hits girl in face [Video]

Former Michigan State Spartans standout Miles Bridges is going to be in some hot water after making a very bad decision on Wednesday night during the Hornets’ loss to the Hawks.

Watch as Bridges whips what appears to be his mouthpiece into the stands and hits an innocent girl in the face.

How long should Bridges be suspended for his actions?

