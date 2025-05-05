Miles Frazier Detroit Lions

Miles Frazier’s Rookie Role: What the LSU Standout Brings to the Lions

Rookie Miles Frazier enters the Lions’ offensive line room as a quiet but efficient technician. Learn what his 2025 role could look like.

The Detroit Lions entered the 2025 NFL Draft looking to reinforce the interior of their offensive line—and they may have landed a steal in Miles Frazier, a quietly dominant pass protector out of LSU. Though a fifth-round pick, Frazier brings elite-level efficiency, and he’s stepping into a situation where he’ll have a real chance to compete for snaps—if not in 2025, then soon after.

The Big Picture

GM Brad Holmes has emphasized adding youth to the offensive line—and Miles Frazier fits that vision perfectly. The former LSU guard brings versatility, proven production, and a calm, controlled style in pass protection.

While Christian Mahogany and Graham Glasgow are currently penciled in to start at the guard spots (though you should not count out second-round pick Tate Ratledge), Frazier will enter camp as a top interior backup and will likely rotate between left and right guard throughout training camp and the preseason.

Why the Lions Drafted Him

Detroit is banking on Frazier’s efficiency translating to the next level. In a league where pass protection is king, Frazier stood out for his near-impermeability against SEC-level competition.

Key traits that stand out:

  • Elite balance in pass sets
  • Strong hands and efficient punch timing
  • Good anchor vs. power rushers
  • Composed demeanor—rarely caught off-balance or overreaching

With Tate Ratledge bringing more power and finishing ability, Frazier complements the group as a technician who can be trusted in pass-heavy situations.

Expected Rookie Role in 2025

TraitProjection
Primary PositionBackup LG/RG
Depth Chart Role#2 or #3 interior lineman, depending on final cuts
Game-Day StatusMay be inactive early but could earn dressing reps later
Best-Case ScenarioInjury replacement who plays 200+ snaps and earns future consideration to start
Long-Term OutlookPotential 2026 starter if Glasgow moves on or Mahogany falters

Frazier’s name may not appear often on highlight reels, but the coaches will know if he’s doing his job right—and that’s the kind of player Detroit has leaned on in recent years.

How He Fits in Detroit’s OL Philosophy

Frazier’s low-penalty, high-efficiency style aligns well with OC John Morton’s system, which relies on quick-developing pass plays and interior mobility in screen concepts. He’s not a mauler, but Detroit doesn’t need him to be—he needs to be reliable, which he already is.

The Bottom Line

Miles Frazier may not start in 2025, but that doesn’t mean he won’t make an impact. As a smart, technically sound interior lineman with elite college production, Frazier gives Detroit something few fifth-round picks offer: immediate depth with long-term upside.

If he keeps developing, don’t be surprised if he’s a starter by 2026.

