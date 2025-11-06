Miles Frazier Nears Comeback One to Two Weeks From Return and Poised to Fill Mahogany-Sized Hole on Lions O-Line

Detroit Lions rookie offensive lineman Miles Frazier could be back on the field within the next couple of weeks. After missing all of training camp and the first two months of the season with a knee injury, the fifth-round pick is finally practicing again and says he feels close to game shape.

Frazier returned to the field this week for his first full session since rookie minicamp, calling the experience “humbling” and “grateful.” The injury didn’t require surgery, but the rehab dragged out longer than anyone expected. Through it all, Frazier stayed engaged in team meetings, absorbed the playbook, and kept his conditioning sharp under the program led by strength coach Josh Schuler. He’s spent recent weeks buried in drills featuring sled pushes, deceleration runs, and hill work, in true Detroit toughness fashion.

He lined up at both guard spots and right tackle in his first practice, a sign that the Lions value his versatility, something the rookie is eager to prove. “One or two weeks for me,” Frazier said, adding that he’ll play anywhere from guard to tackle, even joking about taking snaps at jumbo tight end if needed.

“Just one or two weeks for me,” Frazier said. “It’s whatever they say. I’m just going to be ready for when my number is called, whatever role that is. Whether that’s guard, tackle, center–never played it, but I could–jumbo tight end. Wherever they need me, I’ll be ready.”

Head coach Dan Campbell says the team will be careful easing him back, referencing how fellow young lineman Christian Mahogany needed time last year to ramp up after missing camp. Frazier, a fellow New Jersey native, has drawn inspiration from Mahogany’s journey and the two have grown close. Ironically, Mahogany’s recent injury opens up a potential path for Frazier down the line, as the team looks to fill the gap at left guard.

In the short term, Campbell and the staff are likely to rely on veterans Kayode Awosika or Trystan Colon while Frazier rounds into form. Still, Detroit clearly has high hopes for him. General manager Brad Holmes admitted in the team’s draft special that they would have been willing to take Frazier as high as the third round, praising his blocking tenacity and power.

Campbell echoed that confidence this week: “He can sustain blocks, he’s got power, he finishes plays,” the coach said. “He’s just one of those guys who always finds a way to stay on his man.”

For now, the Lions will keep bringing him along patiently. But with the offensive line shuffling again, the door is cracked open. If Frazier continues trending upward, it might not stay that way for long.