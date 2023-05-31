Milestone Night: Miguel Cabrera passes Ken Griffey Jr. on All-Time list

In a season filled with struggles for Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera, Tuesday night brought a glimmer of excitement as the future Hall of Famer showcased his timeless brilliance on the baseball field. Cabrera's three-hit performance against the Texas Rangers not only provided a much-needed spark for the team but also marked a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

Miguel Cabrera passes Ken Griffey Jr. on All-Time list

With those three hits, Cabrera surpassed the legendary Ken Griffey Jr. on the Major League Baseball all-time total bases list, firmly solidifying his place among the game's greats. As the game unfolded, it became evident that the Tigers' veteran slugger had every intention of etching his name in the record books. With a mix of power and precision, Cabrera sprayed the ball to all fields, including ripping an RBI double.

Closing in on Ty Cobb

While the milestone of passing Griffey Jr. on the total bases list is undoubtedly impressive, Cabrera's pursuit of history did not stop there. With his RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning, Cabrera now finds himself just one extra-base hit away from tying another Tigers legend, Ty Cobb, for the 15th spot on the all-time extra-base hit list.

Ty Cobb, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the game, amassed an extraordinary 1,136 extra-base hits over his storied career. Cabrera, with his consistent power and ability to drive the ball to all corners of the field, has steadily climbed this esteemed list throughout his tenure. Tying Cobb's mark would not only further solidify Cabrera's legacy as a Tiger but would also serve as a testament to his longevity and ability to perform at an elite level for an extended period.

Struggles and Triumphs: Cabrera's Final Season

While Cabrera's pursuit of these milestones brings excitement to the Tigers faithful, it is important to acknowledge the challenges he has faced during the 2023 season. The 40-year-old slugger has encountered struggles at the plate, battling a decline in productivity that is common in the twilight of many players' careers.

Yet, Tuesday night's performance was a reminder of Cabrera's resiliency and his ability to rise to the occasion. In the face of adversity, he demonstrated his trademark swing, connecting with the ball with precision. It was a glimpse into the past, when Cabrera dominated opposing pitchers and solidified his place among the game's most feared hitters.

Although the Tigers ultimately fell short in Tuesday night's contest, Cabrera's three-hit performance was a bright spot amidst a season of challenges. It was a reminder of his immense talent and the impact he has had on the game of baseball.

A Legacy of Greatness

As Miguel Cabrera's final season unfolds, every at-bat becomes an opportunity to appreciate the greatness he has displayed throughout his career. Surpassing Ken Griffey Jr. on the all-time total bases list with 5,272 and inching closer to Ty Cobb on the extra-base hit list further solidifies Cabrera's legacy as one of the game's all-time greats. The milestones he continues to reach are a testament to his skill, consistency, and unwavering determination.

While the struggles of the 2023 season may cast a shadow on Cabrera's final campaign, his remarkable achievements should not be overshadowed. As fans, we should savor these moments and reflect on the impact Cabrera has had on the city of Detroit and the game of baseball as a whole. Miguel Cabrera's place among the legends of the game is secure, and his legacy will forever be etched in the annals of baseball history.