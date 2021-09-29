Milwaukee Brewers lose key player for MLB Playoffs after he breaks hand punching wall

The Milwaukee Brewers clinched the National League Central Division title on Sunday but during the post-game celebration, they likely lost a key player for the remainder of the season.

According to a report from Todd Rosiak, 2020 NL Rookie of the Year Devin Williams had a few drinks and then punched a wall and broke his hand.

The injury will require surgery and his season is likely over.

