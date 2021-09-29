Milwaukee Brewers lose key player for MLB Playoffs after he breaks hand punching wall

by

The Milwaukee Brewers clinched the National League Central Division title on Sunday but during the post-game celebration, they likely lost a key player for the remainder of the season.

According to a report from Todd Rosiak, 2020 NL Rookie of the Year Devin Williams had a few drinks and then punched a wall and broke his hand.

The injury will require surgery and his season is likely over.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.