Milwaukee Bucks fire head coach Mike Budenholzer

The Milwaukee Bucks are only two years removed from their first ever NBA championship, but that wasn't enough to save head coach Mike Budenholzer‘s job after their recent first round collapse against the Miami Heat. Minutes ago, it was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the Bucks terminated Budenholzer, who just completed his 5th season with the team.

Mike Budenholzer is out as Bucks head coach

The news was first reported by Wojnarowski:

The news would soon be confirmed by the Bucks, who released the following statement:

“The decision to make this change was very difficult,” said Bucks general manager Jon Horst. “Bud helped lead our team for five incredible seasons, to the Bucks’ first title in 50 years, and into an era of sustained success. We are grateful for the culture of winning and leadership that Bud helped create in Milwaukee.

“This is an opportunity for us to refocus and reenergize our efforts as we continue building toward our next championship season.”

With the Detroit Pistons continuing their coaching search after informing Dwane Casey he would not be retained, Budenholzer could be a viable candidate.

Don't be surprised to see his name pop up amongst the list of potential possibilities that general manager Troy Weaver would be considering.