Milwaukee Bucks Get Devastating News Regarding Damian Lillard

Wow. This is devastating news for the Bucks. Our prayers are with Damian Lillard.

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced that star guard Damian Lillard has been diagnosed with a deep vein thrombosis (blood clot) in his right calf. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Lillard is currently on blood-thinning medication to stabilize the clot and will undergo regular testing. Unfortunately, he is out for an indefinite period.

Milwaukee Bucks: Damian Lillard has sustained a deep vein thrombosis (blood clot) in his right calf. Lillard is on blood-thinning medication, which has stabilized the blood clot, and will continue with regular testing. He is out indefinite period. pic.twitter.com/CC7k9bXnZV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 26, 2025

Damian Lillard’s Impact This Season

Before this shocking development, Lillard had been a key piece for the Bucks in their playoff push. Through the 2024-25 season, he has averaged 24.5 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, shooting 44.1% from the field and 35.4% from three-point range. His leadership and scoring ability have been critical for Milwaukee, which currently holds the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-31 record.

In his career, Damian Lillard has appeared in 853 games, averaging 24.9 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.2 rebounds, along with a 43.7% field goal percentage.

Bucks Facing Playoff Pressure

This injury couldn’t come at a worse time. The Bucks are clinging to their No. 5 spot in the East, just half a game ahead of the surging Detroit Pistons. Without Lillard, Milwaukee will face an uphill battle to maintain their playoff positioning.

The Bucks will need other key players to step up in Lillard’s absence. Fans will be keeping a close eye on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the supporting cast as they try to hold their ground in a tight playoff race.