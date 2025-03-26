Milwaukee Bucks Get Devastating News Regarding Damian Lillard

Wow. This is devastating news for the Bucks. Our prayers are with Damian Lillard.

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced that star guard Damian Lillard has been diagnosed with a deep vein thrombosis (blood clot) in his right calf. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Lillard is currently on blood-thinning medication to stabilize the clot and will undergo regular testing. Unfortunately, he is out for an indefinite period.

Damian Lillard’s Impact This Season

Before this shocking development, Lillard had been a key piece for the Bucks in their playoff push. Through the 2024-25 season, he has averaged 24.5 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, shooting 44.1% from the field and 35.4% from three-point range. His leadership and scoring ability have been critical for Milwaukee, which currently holds the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-31 record.

In his career, Damian Lillard has appeared in 853 games, averaging 24.9 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.2 rebounds, along with a 43.7% field goal percentage.

Damian Lillard

Bucks Facing Playoff Pressure

This injury couldn’t come at a worse time. The Bucks are clinging to their No. 5 spot in the East, just half a game ahead of the surging Detroit Pistons. Without Lillard, Milwaukee will face an uphill battle to maintain their playoff positioning.

The Bucks will need other key players to step up in Lillard’s absence. Fans will be keeping a close eye on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the supporting cast as they try to hold their ground in a tight playoff race.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Call Out Detroit Free Press for ‘Misleading’ Headline
Matt Manning
Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others
Detroit Lions
Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?
Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks Get Devastating News Regarding Damian Lillard