Aidan Hutchinson says Detroit Lions release Hype Video Aidan Hutchinson Aidan Hutchinson says rematch with Cowboys Detroit Lions starting defense Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Rams Aidan Hutchinson reflects Aidan Hutchinson edge help

NFL Insider Urges Detroit Lions to Get Help for Aidan Hutchinson

One NFL Insider says the Detroit Lions still need a reliable pass-rush partner for Aidan Hutchinson.

Detroit breathed a collective sigh of relief when news broke that Aidan Hutchinson is medically cleared for the 2025 season. The next headline, courtesy of ESPN’s Mina Kimes, quickly followed:

“They still don’t have that guy opposite Aidan Hutchinson.”

Speaking on NFL Live, Kimes praised the Detroit Lions’ franchise edge rusher but emphasized the roster’s most glaring hole: a second dependable pass-rush threat and upgraded run-defense support.

Aidan Hutchinson says Detroit Lions release Hype Video Aidan Hutchinson Aidan Hutchinson says rematch with Cowboys Detroit Lions starting defense Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Rams Aidan Hutchinson reflects Aidan Hutchinson edge help

What did Mina Kimes Say About the Lions and Aidan Hutchinson?

“Talk about the blitzing, how much they had to and whether or not they can rush with four,” Kimes said as quoted by Clutch Sports. “It really does tie back to the run defense quietly being an issue. And this was an issue, by the way, throughout the season, even before Aidan Hutchinson got injured. Because if they can get into more third and longs with the help of that run defense, then it will be easier for those four to rush the passer.”

“You know, they still don’t have that guy opposite Aidan Hutchinson, another opposite pass rusher who’s really emerged,” Kimes continued. “Josh Paschal’s still in the lineup, you mentioned Davenport, who last year got injured, but I think situationally they can help whoever it is opposite Aidan Hutchinson by putting them in just better spots in third and longs.”

Why Kimes is sounding the alarm

  1. Run defense was shaky even before Hutchinson’s injury
    Kimes noted Detroit “quietly” struggled to control the ground game in early 2024, forcing defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to blitz more than he preferred.
  2. Third-and-longs fuel the four-man rush
    “If they can get into more third-and-longs … it will be easier for those four to rush the passer,” she said. Stopping the run on early downs keeps the blitz card hidden.
  3. Unsettled opposite edge spot
    Kimes referenced Josh Paschal and Marcus Davenport—both talented yet inconsistent or injury-prone—as Detroit’s current answers. Neither has “emerged” as the bookend Hutchinson needs.

Current options—and why Detroit may look elsewhere

Player2024 SnapshotProjected 2025 Role
Josh Paschal2.0 sacks, strong run fitsEarly-down edge/rotation
Marcus DavenportInjured most of ’24Situational rusher if healthy
Ahmed Hassanein (R6 rookie)9.5 sacks at Boise St.Developmental depth
Za’Darius Smith (FA)9 sacks (CLE + DET)Veteran target if price drops

GM Brad Holmes has cap space and a habit of late-summer signings. Expect Detroit to monitor veteran edge free agents or trade markets once camp cuts begin.

Aidan Hutchinson injury update Aidan Hutchinson injury rehab update

Big picture

Hutchinson’s return vaults Detroit back into NFC North-favorite conversations, but Mina Kimes’ assessment is a cold reminder: great defenses rush the passer with four and stuff the run first. The Lions can’t do that consistently—yet.

Solving the “other” edge spot and shoring up interior run fits could be the final jigsaw pieces between playoff potential and genuine Super Bowl buzz.

Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles Detroit Lions strength of Schedule Terrion Arnold breakout 2025 Detroit Lions Dolphins joint practice
NFL Insider Leaks Full Detroit Lions Proposal That Could Alter NFL Playoffs
Ben Johnson Ben Johnson soft on tush push
Ben Johnson Is Already Showing Why He’s Too Soft to Succeed in Chicago
Trey Fort Michigan State transfer
Michigan State Announces Surprising Decision Regarding Athletic Director
Aidan Hutchinson says Detroit Lions release Hype Video Aidan Hutchinson Aidan Hutchinson says rematch with Cowboys Detroit Lions starting defense Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Rams Aidan Hutchinson reflects Aidan Hutchinson edge help
NFL Insider Urges Detroit Lions to Get Help for Aidan Hutchinson