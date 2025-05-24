NFL Insider Urges Detroit Lions to Get Help for Aidan Hutchinson

One NFL Insider says the Detroit Lions still need a reliable pass-rush partner for Aidan Hutchinson.

Detroit breathed a collective sigh of relief when news broke that Aidan Hutchinson is medically cleared for the 2025 season. The next headline, courtesy of ESPN’s Mina Kimes, quickly followed:

“They still don’t have that guy opposite Aidan Hutchinson.”

Speaking on NFL Live, Kimes praised the Detroit Lions’ franchise edge rusher but emphasized the roster’s most glaring hole: a second dependable pass-rush threat and upgraded run-defense support.

What did Mina Kimes Say About the Lions and Aidan Hutchinson?

“Talk about the blitzing, how much they had to and whether or not they can rush with four,” Kimes said as quoted by Clutch Sports. “It really does tie back to the run defense quietly being an issue. And this was an issue, by the way, throughout the season, even before Aidan Hutchinson got injured. Because if they can get into more third and longs with the help of that run defense, then it will be easier for those four to rush the passer.”

“You know, they still don’t have that guy opposite Aidan Hutchinson, another opposite pass rusher who’s really emerged,” Kimes continued. “Josh Paschal’s still in the lineup, you mentioned Davenport, who last year got injured, but I think situationally they can help whoever it is opposite Aidan Hutchinson by putting them in just better spots in third and longs.”

Why Kimes is sounding the alarm

Run defense was shaky even before Hutchinson’s injury

Kimes noted Detroit “quietly” struggled to control the ground game in early 2024, forcing defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to blitz more than he preferred. Third-and-longs fuel the four-man rush

“If they can get into more third-and-longs … it will be easier for those four to rush the passer,” she said. Stopping the run on early downs keeps the blitz card hidden. Unsettled opposite edge spot

Kimes referenced Josh Paschal and Marcus Davenport—both talented yet inconsistent or injury-prone—as Detroit’s current answers. Neither has “emerged” as the bookend Hutchinson needs.

Current options—and why Detroit may look elsewhere

Player 2024 Snapshot Projected 2025 Role Josh Paschal 2.0 sacks, strong run fits Early-down edge/rotation Marcus Davenport Injured most of ’24 Situational rusher if healthy Ahmed Hassanein (R6 rookie) 9.5 sacks at Boise St. Developmental depth Za’Darius Smith (FA) 9 sacks (CLE + DET) Veteran target if price drops

GM Brad Holmes has cap space and a habit of late-summer signings. Expect Detroit to monitor veteran edge free agents or trade markets once camp cuts begin.

Big picture

Hutchinson’s return vaults Detroit back into NFC North-favorite conversations, but Mina Kimes’ assessment is a cold reminder: great defenses rush the passer with four and stuff the run first. The Lions can’t do that consistently—yet.

Solving the “other” edge spot and shoring up interior run fits could be the final jigsaw pieces between playoff potential and genuine Super Bowl buzz.