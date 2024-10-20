fb
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings Decide On Aaron Jones Availability vs. Detroit Lions

By W.G. Brady
On Sunday morning, NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones, who was listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury, is expected to play in the team's matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Jones has been a key player for the Vikings this season, rushing for 350 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and scoring one touchdown. Additionally, he has been productive in the passing game, hauling in 17 catches for 167 yards and another touchdown.

His return will provide a significant boost to the Vikings' offense as they prepare to face the Lions in a critical divisional matchup. In fact, the winner of Sunday's matchup will be in the driver's seat in the NFC North.

