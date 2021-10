This coming Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will host the Detroit Lions in Week 5 of the 2021 regular season.

The Vikings have released their initial Week 5 Injury Report and as you can see, RB Dalvin Cook did not practice on Wednesday.

Check it out.

First #Vikings injury report of the week pic.twitter.com/aPHAjpkIPe — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 6, 2021