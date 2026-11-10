Could Kirk Cousins be heading back to the NFC North? With the NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching, the Minnesota Vikings are apparently interested in bringing back their former quarterback.

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According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Vikings have identified Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins as a prime trade candidate ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. Whether the Vikings can convince the Raiders to part ways with their starting quarterback remains to be seen.

“Vikings have identified Raiders QB Kirk Cousins as a prime trade candidate ahead of today’s 4 pm ET deadline, per league sources,” Schefter reported on X. “The clock is ticking to get a deal done.”

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kirk Cousins Could Return to NFC North

The potential reunion comes at an interesting time for Minnesota, which fell to 6-2 following Monday night’s 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. With Kyler Murray sidelined by a Grade 2 hamstring strain and Carson Wentz struggling, the Vikings are facing some significant questions at quarterback.

Cousins, who spent six seasons with Minnesota from 2018 through 2023, already has experience playing in head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offensive system. Bringing him back would give the Vikings a veteran quarterback who could step in without having to learn an entirely new offense.

What a Cousins Trade Would Mean for the Detroit Lions

For the Detroit Lions, who have already bolstered their secondary by acquiring Andre Cisco, a potential Cousins reunion in Minnesota would add another interesting wrinkle to the NFC North race. The Vikings and Lions are both looking to make a deep postseason run, and Minnesota solving its quarterback problem could make Detroit’s path to another division title more challenging.

Raiders Have Not Entertained a Cousins Trade

That is the hurdle. Schefter also reported over the weekend that the Raiders had not received any calls about Cousins and have no intention of trading him, with Las Vegas planning to keep him in the starting job until the organization believes No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza is ready to play.

For now, no deal has been announced, and the Raiders would have to be willing to move Cousins. But with the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, this is certainly a situation worth keeping an eye on.