Minnesota Vikings looking to interview member of Detroit Lions coaching staff

The Detroit Lions aren’t entirely out of the woods yet when it comes to losing members of their coaching staff.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFC North division rival Minnesota Vikings want to interview DB coach and passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant for their vacant defensive coordinator position:

The #Vikings put in a request to interview #Lions DBs coach/passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant for their defensive coordinator job, sources tell @wyche89 and me. Pleasant worked with (soon-to-be) new Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell last season in L.A. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 8, 2022

Pleasant just completed his 9th season in the NFL and first with the Lions. The Vikings dismissed former DC Mike Zimmer last month.

BONUS CONTENT: Matthew Stafford reveals who would play him in a movie

Who knows, if Matthew Stafford can lead the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl win this coming Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, maybe somebody will someday make a movie about him.

On Monday, during his Super Bowl LVI press conference, Stafford was asked by Access Hollywood which actor would play him in a movie.

The rest of the report can be read here.