Minnesota Vikings looking to interview member of Detroit Lions coaching staff

The Detroit Lions aren’t entirely out of the woods yet when it comes to losing members of their coaching staff.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFC North division rival Minnesota Vikings want to interview DB coach and passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant for their vacant defensive coordinator position:

Pleasant just completed his 9th season in the NFL and first with the Lions. The Vikings dismissed former DC Mike Zimmer last month.

