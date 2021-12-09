Minnesota Vikings make decision on Dalvin Cook’s availability for Thursday Night Football

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Minnesota Vikings have made a decision on Dalvin Cook’s availability for their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Schefter is reporting that “Cook will play tonight vs. the Steelers with a shoulder harness, just as he did vs. the Saints in a January 2020 wild-card game, when he had 31 touches for 130 yards and two touchdowns. With the harness, expectations are that Cook maintains his regular workload.’

Adjust those fantasy lineups!

