Minnesota Vikings officially land new head coach

We have known it was coming for some time now but the Minnesota Vikings have officially named Kevin O’Connell as their next head coach.

O’Connell joins the Vikings fresh after a Super Bowl win as offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams.

From Minnesota Vikings:

“We are ecstatic to add Kevin as our head coach,” said Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf. “He is a strong leader, an innovative coach and an excellent communicator. Kevin played the game at all levels, which gives him a unique connection to players, and he is highly respected throughout the league. Vikings fans should be excited for the future of this team under Kevin’s direction.”

“Kevin is an impressive and respected leader who has been a part of some explosive offensive schemes,” said Vikings Owner/Chairman Zygi Wilf. “He has a tremendous football IQ and is passionate about preparing, developing and communicating with his players. Beyond the Xs and Os, everyone we spoke with throughout this search process spoke highly of Kevin’s ability to motivate players, coaches and staff.”

“As I spent time with Kevin during the interview process, it became immediately clear he will be a great partner in building this football team for long-term success,” said Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. “He understands what is critical to leading a team that wins at the highest level, and he has an ability to simplify the complex, which will help us in problem-solving in all football areas. He is a genuinely positive person who will help create a high-energy internal environment.”

Nation, do you think this is a good hire for the Vikings?