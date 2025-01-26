Minnesota Vikings Predicted To Poach Key Detroit Lions Starter for 2025

As the Detroit Lions face a pivotal offseason, general manager Brad Holmes will have his hands full bolstering the roster after a shocking playoff defeat. With the Lions looking to add key players, they also face the reality of losing several valuable contributors to free agency, including starting right guard Kevin Zeitler.

Kevin Zeitler’s Impact in Detroit

Zeitler, who signed a one-year deal with the Lions last offseason, proved to be one of the NFL's top interior offensive linemen in 2024. His solid play on the offensive line helped protect quarterback Jared Goff and create running lanes for Detroit’s backfield. However, with Zeitler set to hit unrestricted free agency, the Lions face the tough task of deciding whether to retain the veteran guard or allow him to test the market.

Minnesota Vikings as a Top Contender

Given Zeitler's outstanding play over his career, it’s expected that he will attract significant interest from multiple teams. Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron predicts that the Minnesota Vikings will be one of the top landing spots for the 35-year-old guard. The Vikings have struggled with interior pressure in recent years, having allowed the highest interior pressure rate in the league during the 2024 season. Zeitler’s experience and durability could provide a stabilizing force for Minnesota’s offensive line.

A Tough Decision for the Lions

While the Lions should make every effort to retain Zeitler, the competitive market for his services could lead to a bidding war. The Vikings, along with other teams, will likely see the opportunity to bring in a veteran like Zeitler as a way to strengthen their offensive line. If Zeitler decides to depart for Minnesota, the Lions will need to find a replacement capable of filling the void left by the dependable guard.

As the offseason progresses, Detroit fans will be hoping that Zeitler’s contributions will keep him in a Lions uniform for 2025, but the Vikings’ need for a player of his caliber may make the decision a tough one.