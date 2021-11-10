Minnesota Vikings react to RB Dalvin Cook’s allegations of domestic abuse

ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently reported that Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook was the victim of domestic abuse as well as an extortion attempt.

He wrote:

“An incident occurred over one year ago, when a female US Military Sergeant used a stolen garage door opener to enter Cook’s home and attack a guest of Cook’s and Cook, per Hiller. “Military Sergeant maced Cook directly in his eyes immediately upon illegally entering’, Hiller said.”

The Vikings have since released a statement, saying they’re aware of the allegations and are gathering further information.

“We recently received notification from Dalvin Cook’s legal representative regarding a situation that occurred between Dalvin and a female acquaintance in November 2020 and led to an ongoing dispute between the parties,” the statement read. “Upon learning of this, we immediately notified the NFL. We are in the process of gathering more information and will withhold further comment at this time.”

The story continues to develop.