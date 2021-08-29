Minnesota Vikings receive bad news on the injury front

by

This season was poised to be a breakout year for Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr., but the start to his campaign has been put on hold.

Smith Jr., who was drafted by the Vikings in the 2nd round of the 2019 NFL Draft, will be undergoing surgery to repair a meniscus tear:

He’s appeared in 29 total regular season games with 66 receptions for 676 yards and seven NFL touchdowns, while setting career high marks last season in touchdowns and yardage.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.