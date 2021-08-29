Minnesota Vikings receive bad news regarding Irv Smith Jr.

This season was poised to be a breakout year for Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr., but the start to his campaign has been put on hold.

Smith Jr., who was drafted by the Vikings in the 2nd round of the 2019 NFL Draft, will be undergoing surgery to repair a meniscus tear:

#Vikings starting TE Irv Smith Jr. is expected to undergo surgery for a meniscus injury that will sideline him for at least the start of the regular season, per sources. Exact timetable TBD for now, but Smith seemed poised for a breakout season and now it’s on hold. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2021

He’s appeared in 29 total regular season games with 66 receptions for 676 yards and seven NFL touchdowns, while setting career high marks last season in touchdowns and yardage.