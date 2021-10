This coming Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will look to move to 2-3 on the season when they host the 0-4 Detroit Lions.

Just moments ago, the Vikings released their final Week 5 Injury Report and as you can see below, Michael Pierce and Ihmir Smith-Marsett have been ruled out, while RB Dalvin Cook is listed as questionable.

#Vikings injury report OUT: Michael Pierce and Ihmir Smith-Marsette QUESTIONABLE: Dalvin Cook — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 8, 2021