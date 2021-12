On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will take on the Minnesota Vikings with the hopes of picking up their first win of the 2021 season.

Just moments ago, the Vikings released their Inactives List for today’s game.

#Vikings inactives QB Kellen Mond

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

RB Dalvin Cook

S Camryn Bynum

LB Eric Kendricks

LB Anthony Barr

T Christian Darrisaw — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 5, 2021