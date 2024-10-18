Minnesota Vikings Release Lengthy Final Injury Report For Matchup vs. Lions

As the Minnesota Vikings prepare for their highly anticipated Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions, the team has released a lengthy final injury report that raises several concerns about key players. With multiple starters potentially missing the game, the Vikings will need to rely on their depth to overcome the Lions in this crucial NFC North showdown.
Vikings Week 7 Injury Report:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Blake Cashman
|LB
|Toe
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Akayleb Evans
|CB
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Patrick Jones II
|OLB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Harrison Phillips
|DL
|Shoulder
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|T.J. Hockenson*
|TE
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Dalton Risner*
|G
|Back
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Theo Jackson
|S
|Hand
|FP
|FP
|FP
|–
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|Wrist
|FP
|FP
|FP
|–
The Vikings will be without linebacker Blake Cashman and cornerback Akayleb Evans, while several other key players, including tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back Aaron Jones Sr., are listed as questionable. With so many injuries to important contributors, the Vikings face an uphill battle in their quest to take down the Lions on Sunday.