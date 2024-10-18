Minnesota Vikings Release Lengthy Final Injury Report For Matchup vs. Lions

As the Minnesota Vikings prepare for their highly anticipated Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions, the team has released a lengthy final injury report that raises several concerns about key players. With multiple starters potentially missing the game, the Vikings will need to rely on their depth to overcome the Lions in this crucial NFC North showdown.

Vikings Week 7 Injury Report:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Blake Cashman LB Toe DNP DNP DNP Out Akayleb Evans CB Hip DNP DNP DNP Out Patrick Jones II OLB Shoulder DNP LP FP Questionable Aaron Jones Sr. RB Hamstring DNP LP LP Questionable Harrison Phillips DL Shoulder DNP LP FP Questionable T.J. Hockenson* TE Knee LP LP LP Questionable Dalton Risner* G Back LP LP LP Questionable Theo Jackson S Hand FP FP FP – Josh Oliver TE Wrist FP FP FP –

The Vikings will be without linebacker Blake Cashman and cornerback Akayleb Evans, while several other key players, including tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back Aaron Jones Sr., are listed as questionable. With so many injuries to important contributors, the Vikings face an uphill battle in their quest to take down the Lions on Sunday.