Friday, October 18, 2024
Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings Release Lengthy Final Injury Report For Matchup vs. Lions

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
0
1

As the Minnesota Vikings prepare for their highly anticipated Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions, the team has released a lengthy final injury report that raises several concerns about key players. With multiple starters potentially missing the game, the Vikings will need to rely on their depth to overcome the Lions in this crucial NFC North showdown.

Vikings Week 7 Injury Report:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Blake CashmanLBToeDNPDNPDNPOut
Akayleb EvansCBHipDNPDNPDNPOut
Patrick Jones IIOLBShoulderDNPLPFPQuestionable
Aaron Jones Sr.RBHamstringDNPLPLPQuestionable
Harrison PhillipsDLShoulderDNPLPFPQuestionable
T.J. Hockenson*TEKneeLPLPLPQuestionable
Dalton Risner*GBackLPLPLPQuestionable
Theo JacksonSHandFPFPFP
Josh OliverTEWristFPFPFP

The Vikings will be without linebacker Blake Cashman and cornerback Akayleb Evans, while several other key players, including tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back Aaron Jones Sr., are listed as questionable. With so many injuries to important contributors, the Vikings face an uphill battle in their quest to take down the Lions on Sunday.

