Vikings Looking to Raid Detroit Lions Front Office Again

The Detroit Lions may soon lose another important piece of their front office.

According to NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero, the Minnesota Vikings have requested permission to interview Lions assistant general manager Ray Agnew for their vacant general manager position. Agnew joins a growing list of candidates connected to the opening, alongside Denver Broncos assistant GM Reed Burckhardt and Miami Dolphins assistant GM Kyle Smith.

For Lions fans, the interest in Agnew is not surprising.

Since arriving in Detroit in 2021, Agnew has played a major role alongside general manager Brad Holmes in helping reshape the Lions roster into one of the NFL’s most respected young cores. From building depth through the draft to identifying veteran contributors in free agency, Detroit’s front office has become one of the league’s most admired operations.

Agnew has essentially served as Holmes’ trusted right-hand man throughout the current regime’s rise in Detroit.

Before moving into the front office world, Agnew had a lengthy NFL playing career. The former defensive tackle was selected No. 10 overall by the New England Patriots in the 1990 NFL Draft and spent five seasons there before later playing for the New York Giants and St. Louis Rams.

Following his playing days, Agnew transitioned into scouting and personnel work. He served as the Rams’ Director of Pro Personnel from 2017-2020 before joining Holmes in Detroit when the Lions hired him as general manager.

Now, after helping build the Lions into a contender once again, Agnew is drawing serious interest from a division rival.

If Minnesota ultimately hires Agnew, it would mark another example of Detroit’s organizational success leading other franchises to target talent from inside Allen Park.

The Bottom Line

The Lions have become one of the NFL’s premier organizations both on the field and behind the scenes. Ray Agnew earning general manager consideration is simply more proof that Detroit’s front office is highly respected around the league.