Minnesota Vikings Spend Millions To Buy Up Tickets For Matchup vs. Detroit Lions

In a bold move ahead of the high-stakes Week 18 showdown between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings, the Vikings organization, according to Sports Illustrated, has purchased nearly $2 million worth of tickets for the game at Ford Field. The Vikings' tactic of buying approximately 1,900 tickets at about $1,000 each has caught the attention of fans and the Detroit Lions' ticket office.

Vikings' Strategy to Secure Fan Presence

The Vikings' purchase of tickets was aimed at securing a strong fan presence at Sunday night’s game, which holds significant playoff implications. To recoup some of the costs, the team then reached out to season ticket holders via email, offering the opportunity to buy tickets at a substantially lower price—some tickets were sold for as little as $200 each.

The email from the Vikings read, “As a valued season ticket member, we want to offer you the opportunity to purchase lower-level seats for Sunday night’s game.” The team emphasized that these tickets were “intended to be used by Vikings fans and not positioned for resale.”

Lions Take Notice, No Rules Broken

This unconventional strategy raised some red flags for the Lions, who quickly noticed the unusual ticket activity. After investigating, the Lions discovered the email offering discounted tickets, which led them to contact the league office. However, sources indicated that the Vikings' actions did not violate any NFL rules.

Sunday’s game marks a historic matchup, as both the Lions and the Vikings are entering the game with 14-2 records, making it the first regular-season game in NFL history with two teams holding 13 wins or more. The winner will not only claim the NFC North title but will also secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC, with the loser relegated to the No. 5 seed and a road trip in the wild-card round.

While the Vikings’ ticket-buying tactic may have raised eyebrows, it reflects the intense importance of this game and the lengths some teams are willing to go to support their cause, especially when a playoff spot and seeding are at stake.