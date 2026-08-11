Minnesota Vikings Name Starting QB for Week 1

The Detroit Lions now know which quarterback they should expect to see running the Minnesota Vikings offense when the NFC North rivals meet later this season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Minnesota has named Kyler Murray its starting quarterback, beating out former Michigan standout J.J. McCarthy for the job.

Murray joined the Vikings this offseason after seven seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Minnesota had maintained throughout the spring and summer that Murray and McCarthy were competing for the starting role.

Vikings Choose Murray Over McCarthy

The decision sends McCarthy back to a reserve role after an uneven start to his NFL career.

McCarthy missed his entire rookie season because of injury, then went 6-4 in 10 starts for Minnesota in 2025. The Vikings acknowledged entering training camp that the quarterback competition remained open between McCarthy and Murray.

Murray brings considerably more NFL experience. The former No. 1 overall pick has started 87 regular-season games and threw for 20,460 yards and 121 touchdowns during his seven seasons with Arizona.

Minnesota will open its season Sept. 13 against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium, giving Murray an immediate NFC North test.

What It Means for the Lions

From Detroit’s perspective, the decision adds another wrinkle to an already intriguing division race.

Murray presents a much different challenge than McCarthy because of his ability to extend plays and create yards with his legs. Even during an injury-shortened 2025 season, Murray rushed for 173 yards through his first five games while completing 68.3 percent of his passes.

The Lions will get their first look at Murray in purple on Nov. 1 at Ford Field, when Minnesota visits Detroit in Week 8.

That game was already notable because Detroit plans to debut its new Rivalries uniform against Minnesota.

Now the Lions know who will be standing behind center on the other side.

Another New Week 1 Quarterback for Minnesota

Murray will also continue a remarkable stretch of turnover at quarterback for the Vikings.

As Schefter noted, he will become Minnesota’s fourth different Week 1 starting quarterback in four seasons, following Kirk Cousins in 2023, Sam Darnold in 2024 and McCarthy in 2025.

For a team trying to stay in the NFC North race with Detroit, Green Bay and Chicago, Minnesota is once again betting on a different quarterback to provide stability.

This time, it will be Murray.

Bottom Line

The Vikings spent the offseason letting Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy compete for the job.

They have their answer.

Murray will open the 2026 season as Minnesota’s starting quarterback, giving the Vikings an experienced and dangerous playmaker while pushing McCarthy back into a backup role.

For the Lions, the adjustment begins now.

When Minnesota comes to Ford Field on Nov. 1, Detroit’s defense can expect to be chasing Kyler Murray.