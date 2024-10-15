fb
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Vikings Trade for RB Cam Akers Prior to Matchup vs. Lions

Just days before their highly anticipated NFC North matchup against the Detroit Lions, the Minnesota Vikings have made a move to bolster their backfield depth. According to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Vikings have traded for Super Bowl champion running back Cam Akers, acquiring him from the Houston Texans. The deal also involves a swap of 2026 draft picks, with the Vikings receiving a conditional seventh-round pick in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick.

This marks the second consecutive season that Minnesota has traded for Akers. Last year, the Vikings brought him in via trade from the Los Angeles Rams, where he was a part of the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning team. Unfortunately, Akers’ time with the Vikings in 2023 was cut short after he tore his Achilles in his sixth game with the team.

Since joining the Texans as a free agent this offseason, Akers has accumulated 147 rushing yards and a touchdown on 40 carries. With the Vikings’ top running back, Aaron Jones, recovering from a hip injury sustained in Week 5, Akers could play an important role in Minnesota's offensive game plan against the Lions this Sunday. Jones is expected to return for the game, but the addition of Akers provides added depth and experience.

The Lions, currently riding high after a dominant 47-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys, will now have to prepare for Akers' potential impact when the two teams face off in a crucial divisional matchup.

