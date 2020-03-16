Minnesota Vikings trade wide receiver Stefon Diggs

According to reports, the Minnesota Vikings have traded wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills.

Bills have acquired @stefondiggs in a trade from the Vikings. @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 17, 2020

- Advertisement -

The Bills are reportedly trading a 1st-round pick, a 5th-round pick, a 6th-round pick and a 2021 4th-round pick for Diggs and a 7th-round pick.

Compensation update: Bills are trading a 1st-round pick, a 5th-round pick, a 6th-round pick and a 2021 4th-round pick for Vikings WR Stefon Diggs and a 2020 7th-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

- Advertisement -

Nation, who won this trade?