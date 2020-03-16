38.3 F
Minnesota Vikings trade wide receiver Stefon Diggs

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

According to reports, the Minnesota Vikings have traded wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills are reportedly trading a 1st-round pick, a 5th-round pick, a 6th-round pick and a 2021 4th-round pick for Diggs and a 7th-round pick.

Nation, who won this trade?

