Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson leaves camp practice with shoulder injury

The Minnesota Vikings got a scare during today’s practice, but fortunately for them, it doesn’t look like it’ll be any kind of serious issue.

Star WR Justin Jefferson suffered a sprained AC joint after going down hard, immediately clutching his shoulder and being attended to by team training staff. He eventually walked to the locker room under his own power.

Vikings’ WE Justin Jefferson, who left practice today grabbing his left shoulder after he fell to the ground, has a sprained AC joint, per source. “Nothing serious,” per source, but there will be further testing this weekend. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2021

There will be further testing on his shoulder this weekend.