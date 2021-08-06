Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson leaves camp practice with shoulder injury

by

The Minnesota Vikings got a scare during today’s practice, but fortunately for them, it doesn’t look like it’ll be any kind of serious issue.

Star WR Justin Jefferson suffered a sprained AC joint after going down hard, immediately clutching his shoulder and being attended to by team training staff. He eventually walked to the locker room under his own power.

There will be further testing on his shoulder this weekend.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.