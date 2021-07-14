Minor injuries caused when Richard Sherman resisted arrest

Sharing is caring!

News broke earlier today that NFL free-agent CB Richard Sherman was arrested due to “Burglary Domestic Violence”, per King County public records. Per ProFootball Talk:

“Sherman was arrested for burglary domestic violence and malicious mischief for attempting to break into a home in Redmond, where police say Sherman’s ex-wife’s parents live. Other reports have indicated that the police were incorrect and that Sherman is still married to the woman whose parents live in the home.

Sherman did not gain entry into the home but had what was described as a “verbal altercation” with the occupants of the home.

Washington State Patrol is also investigating Sherman for crashing his car, leaving the scene and suspicion of driving under the influence. Police drew Sherman’s blood to determine whether he was under the influence, and those results are pending.”

According to the report, Sherman resisted arrest which led to both he and the police officer sustaining minor injuries.

Officers tried to make contact with Richard Sherman when he began to resist arrest. He then got into an altercation with police officers. Sherman and the officers sustained minor injuries. – @RedmondWaPD on arrest of Richard Sherman — Bhavisha Patel (@BhavishaPatel) July 14, 2021

– – Quotes via ProFootballTalk Link – –