Minor League System Check-In: Detroit Tigers Affiliate check-ins, 16-year-old makes pro debut, who to watch in NCAA tournament, and more

The Detroit Tigers AAA affiliate the Toledo Mud Hens are taking on the Indianapolis Indians and have lost two of three games to get the week started. The AA affiliate Erie Seawolves have started off the week hot against the Richmond Flying Squirrels winning all three games and outscoring Richmond 30-5. The Tigers High A affiliate the West Michigan Whitecaps are taking on the Dayton Dragons and have won two of their three games to start the series and finally the Tigers A level affiliate Lakeland Flying Tigers are taking on the Jupiter Hammerheads and have lost two out of three including splitting a doubleheader on Thursday.

Tigers Minor League Mid-Week Shout Out:

Hitter: SS Andrew Navigato – Erie

Navigato has had a solid start to the week going 9-15, scoring three runs, hitting three doubles, a triple, and driving in four RBI as the SeaWolves offense has exploded to start their series against the Richmond Flying Tigers.

Pitcher: Keider Montero – Erie

Montero got the ball on Thursday for Erie and he shut down the Richmond Flying Squirrels leading the SeaWolves to their third win of the week. Montero went six innings, he didn't allow a run but did give up two hits; he walked two and struck out nine en route to a win.

16-year-old makes professional debut

On January 15th the San Diego Padres made an International signing, as they inked catcher Ethan Salas out of Venezuela at the age of the 16-years-old. They got him with a 5.6 million dollar signing bonus, as he was the top International free agent heading into this year, and on Wednesday night (which happens to be the day before his 17th birthday) he made his professional debut playing for the Padres A-level affiliate the Lakes Elsinore Storm. Salas went 2-3, with a run scored, a double, and a walk. On Thursday he made his second start going 2-2, scoring a run and walking twice.

College baseball tournament set to start

The Detroit Tigers hold the third overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, and three prospects are taking part in the NCAA college baseball tournament that will kick off today. Two of them are position players and the other one is a pitcher who is the ace of his team and will most likely throw today.

OF Dylan Crews – LSU

Crews is the top-rated prospect and may not fall to the Tigers at pick three but you just never know with any draft. This season for LSU Crews posted a slash line of .420/.567/.710 in 58 games; he also drove in 15 home runs and drove in 59 runs for the Tigers. He enters the tournament posting a career college state line of 55 home runs, 173 RBI, and a slash line of .375/.493/.687. Crews could be a player to watch and would be a steal by the Tigers if he falls to three.

OF Wyatt Langford – Florida

Langford is the player that has been linked to the Tigers in a lot of mock drafts. Langford wrapped up the 2023 season posting a slash line of .398/.521/.823 and he hit 17 home runs and drove in 43 runs playing in 51 games for the Gators. Over three seasons at Florida, his stats add up to something the Tigers could use in their lineup, his slash line is .372/.478/.758 with 43 home runs, driving in 106 runs and he has scored 142 runs.

P Paul Skenes – LSU

Skenes is listed as the top pitching prospect heading into the draft and the tournament could solidify that. Skenes transferred to LSU prior to this season from the Air Force Academy. This season with LSU Skenes posted a 10-2 record with a 1.89 ERA, a 0.79 WHIP, and a 16.6 K/9 in 15 starts. Over his college career between the two schools entering this year's tournament, Skenes has made 30 starts and 48 appearances going 21-6 with a 2.35 ERA, a 0.99 WHIP, and a 13.0 K/9 pitching a total of 202.2 innings.

Detroit Tigers Minor League Moves

Monday:

LHP Sean Guenther activated from 7-Day injured list back to AA Erie

OF Daniel Cabrera transferred from AA Erie to Development List

OF Carlos Pelegrin placed on 7-day injured list by A-level Lakeland

Tuesday:

3B Tyler Nevin recalled to Tigers from AAA Toledo

RHP Braden Bristo recalled to Tigers from AAA Toledo

OF Jake Marisnick assigned to AAA Toledo

RHP Bryce Tassin assigned to High A West Michigan from AA Erie

LHP Lael Lockhart activated by AA Erie

OF J.D. McLaughlin assigned to A-Level Lakeland from FCL Tigers

Wednesday:

OF Jake Marisnick's contract was selected by Detroit Tigers from AAA Toledo

Thursday:

RHP Billy Lescher assigned to AAA Toledo from AA Erie

RHP Chavez Fernander assigned to AAA Toledo from High-A West Michigan

RHP Braden Bristo optioned from Detroit to AAA Toledo

RHP Jordan Marks assigned to High A West Michigan from A-level Lakeland

LHP Jack O'Loughlin assigned to AAA Toledo from High A West Michigan