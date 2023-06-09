Minor League System Check-In: Detroit Tigers Affiliate check-ins, Erie player named AA Minor Leaguer of the Month, a Whitecap named Minor Leaguer of the Week, and more

The Detroit Tigers AAA affiliate, the Toledo Mud Hens, are taking on the Buffalo Bisons and have won one of their first three games to get the week started. The AA affiliate Erie Seawolves have dropped the first three games of their series against the Bowie Baysox. The Tigers High A affiliate, the West Michigan Whitecaps, have dropped all three games against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and A-level affiliate Lakeland Flying Tigers have lost three straight to the Tampa Tarpons.

Tigers Minor League Mid-Week Shout Out:

Hitter: SS Andrew Navigato – Erie

Despite Erie not winning a game this week, Andrew Navigato gets the mid-week shoutout for a hitter as he has been on fire. So far this week, he is 5-12, hitting .417 in three games, he has scored three runs all coming on home runs, and has driven in six runs and walked once.

Pitcher: Jack O'Loughlin – Toledo

O'Loughlin got the start for AAA Toledo on Wednesday in their series against Buffalo. O'Loughlin went five innings, he didn't allow a run but gave up six hits, he secured a win for Toledo; he walked one and struck out two.

Detroit Tigers' second-ranked prospect named Minor Leaguer of the Month

On Monday, Colt Keith of the Tigers AA affiliate, the Erie SeaWolves, was named minor leaguer of the month for Mayin the Eastern League. Keith hit .374 with six home runs and 27 RBI. He also hit for the Cycle on May 16th against the Harrisburg Senators. So far this season, Keith is hitting .323 with ten home runs and 41 RBI as he has led the SeaWolves to a first-place tie in the Eastern League's Southwest Division.

Detroit Tigers top-ranked prospect named Minor Leaguer of the Week

On Monday, Detroit Tigers top-ranked prospect 2B Jace Jung was named minor leaguer of the week for the week of 5/29 in the Midwest League. Jung is playing for the Tigers High A affiliate, the West Michigan Whitecaps, and last week he went 13-23, good for a .565 batting average as well as four runs scored, three doubles, two home runs, and ten RBI. This season Jung is hitting .266 with seven home runs and 28 RBI.

Fourth rated prospect promoted for Cincinnati Reds

Earlier this week, the fourth-ranked prospect in major league baseball Elly De La Cruz was promoted to the big leagues; De La Cruz has played for the Reds AAA team this season, the Louisville Bats. De La Cruz was hitting .297 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI at the time of his call-up. Since being called up, De La Cruz has been a force playing in three games for the Reds Cruz is hitting .364, going 4-11 with three runs scored, a double, a triple, a home run, and two RBI.

Detroit Tigers Minor League Moves

Monday:

RHP Chance Kirby was assigned from AA Erie to High A West Michigan on a rehab assignment.

C Mario Feliciano sent from AA Erie to FCL Tigers on a rehab assignment

RHP Aaron Haase was placed on the seven-day injured list by High A West Michigan.

C Eduardo Valencia transferred from a seven-day injured list to a 60-day injured list by High A West Michigan.

Tuesday:

RHP Blake Holub was assigned to AA Erie SeaWolves from High A West Michigan.

C Julio E. Rodriguez was placed on the seven-day injured list by AA Erie.

Wednesday:

RHP Beau Brieske send on a rehab assignment to High A West Michigan

Thursday:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal sent from AAA Toledo on a rehab assignment to A-level Lakeland

SS Jermaine Palacios released by AAA Toledo.

3B Joe Rizzo was acquired from Miami Marlins and assigned to AAA Toledo.

LHP Jace Fry was released by AAA Toledo.

C Chase Barbary activated by AA Erie.

RHP Chance Kirby retired.

OF Ben Malgeri was placed on the seven-day injured list.

RHP Cameron Brown was assigned to High A West Michigan from A-level Lakeland.