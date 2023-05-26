Minor League System Check-In: Detroit Tigers Affiliate check-ins, Erie prospect named player of the week, and more

The Detroit Tigers AAA affiliate, the Toledo Mud Hens, are taking on the Rochester Red Wings and have lost all three of their games to start the week. The AA affiliate Erie Seawolves have won two games of the three games in their series against the Somerset Patriots. The Tigers High A affiliate, the West Michigan Whitecaps, have lost two games against the Lake County Captains. The A-level affiliate Lakeland Flying Tigers have won two of their three games to start the series with the Daytona Tortugas.

Detroit Tigers Minor League Mid-Week Shout Out:

Hitter – Colt Keith

Keith has been on fire this week, going 6-11; he has scored two runs, hit a double, and driven in four runs while walking three times, leading the SeaWolves to two wins over the Somerset Patriots to start the week.

Pitcher- Sawyer Gipson-Long

Gipson-Long got the start on Tuesday against the Patriots. He went five innings picking up a win, allowing just one run on two hits; he would walk one and strike out seven as the SeaWolves won 7-3.

Detroit Tigers prospect named Minor Leaguer of the Week

Eastern League Player of the Week: Colt Keith 🐺 pic.twitter.com/I4d6WiKngT — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) May 22, 2023

Tigers’ second-ranked prospect Colt Keith was named minor leaguer of the week in the Eastern League for the week of 5/16. Keith hit for the cycle on May 16th, going 6-6 with a double, a triple, two home runs, three runs scored, and seven RBI. Keith finished the week going 13-25, collecting 29 total bases, and scoring nine runs, with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, and ten RBI.

Detroit Tigers newly acquired prospect-making presence felt

On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers traded Jonathan Davis to the Miami Marlins and acquired Brady Allen. Allen reported to West Michigan and has started his time with the Whitecaps going 4-10 with a run, a home run, three RBI, and two walks. Davis, meanwhile, is playing in the MLB and, in two games, is 6-7 with three runs scored, a triple, a home run, one RBI, and two walks.

Detroit Tigers Minor League Moves

Monday:

SS Alvaro Gonzales assigned to High A West Michigan from A Lakeland

Tuesday:

OF Grant Witherspoon was assigned to AAA Toledo from AA Erie.

RHP Rony Garcia was activated by AAA Toledo.

OF Steele Walker was placed on the seven-day injured list by Toledo.

OF Eric De La Rosa was assigned to AA Erie from FCL Tigers.

RHP Yaya Chentouf was activated by AA Erie.

OF Brady Allen acquired and assigned to High A West Michigan.

SS Christan Santana was activated by A Lakeland.

Wednesday:

RHP Heath Hembree was placed on the seven-day injured list by Toledo.

Thursday:

RHP Bryce Tassin was placed on the temporarily inactive list by Erie.

1B Justice Bigbie was placed on the seven-day injured list by West Michigan.

SS Adinso Reyes was placed on the seven-day injured list by Lakeland.

SS Abel Bastidas was assigned to Lakeland from FCL Tigers.