Minor League System Check-In: Tigers prospect named Minor Leaguer of the Week, one prospect finally gets the call

The Detroit Tigers AAA affiliate the Toledo Mud Hens got their series started with a doubleheader against the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday after being rained out on Tuesday; the Mud Hens have won one of three games so far this week against the Mets. The AA affiliate Erie Seawolves have lost two of their three games in their Battle of the Sea series against the Portland Sea Dogs. The Tigers High A affiliate the West Michigan Whitecaps are taking on the Cedar Rapids Kernels and have also lost two of three games. The A-level affiliate Lakeland Flying Tigers are taking on the Palm Beach Cardinals and the Flying Tigers are the only Tigers affiliate that has won two games this week.

Tigers Minor League Mid-Week Shout Out: Dom Johnson (Lakeland)

Dom Johnson has gotten off to a hot start this week for Lakeland going four for four in Tuesday's game against Grand Rapids. On Thursday he helped pace the offense going two for five with a double, a home run, and an RBI. So far this week Johnson is seven for 12 with three runs scored, two doubles, a home run, three RBI, and two walks.

One Tigers prospect was named Minor Leaguer of the Week

Colt Keith from the Erie Seawolves the Tigers AA affiliated was named minor leaguer of the week for the Eastern League. Keith last week in the Seawolves series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels went 13 for 27 scoring four runs on a triple, and two home runs as well as driving in four runs over all six games against Richmond.

MiLB Player of the Week: the one and only @coltkeith3 pic.twitter.com/40pcAonZAf — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) April 24, 2023

Tigers Farm System moves

The Erie Seawolves have made a flurry of moves this week. Starting on Tuesday by placing Catcher Mario Feliciano on the seven-day injured list and with that move they called up Outfielder Ben Malgeri from High A West Michigan. Before Thursday's game, the Seawolves placed RHP Dylan Smith on the seven-day injured list, as well as transferring RHP Layne Henderson to AAA Toledo, and transferred two pitchers from West Michigan to Erie; RHP Michael Bienlien and RHP RJ Petit

33-year-old Minor League with 1K+ games played gets the call

Drew Maggi was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 15th round of the 2010 MLB draft. He would go on to play in the minor leagues for the California Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins, and Philadelphia Phillies before returning to Pittsburgh for his second stint.

It’s been a hell of a journey for Drew Maggi. pic.twitter.com/KPjXxLSj1B — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 23, 2023

On Sunday at 33 years old he got the call he had been waiting all those years for a chance to play in the Major Leagues. Maggi has played in 1,154 games in his minor league career hitting 46 home runs and driving in 355 runs; he posts a career slash line of .254/.349/.348. On Wednesday he made his big league debut going 0 for 1 with a strikeout, and on Thursday against the Dodgers, he made his first Major League start, Maggi went 0 for 3.