Mississippi State poaches Michigan Football Director of Recruiting

According to a report from The Wolverine, Michigan Football Director of Recruiting Matt Dudek has resigned and is going to work for Mike Leach at Mississippi State.

Michigan Wolverines football’s offseason staff shakeup continues. According to multiple reports, Director of Recruiting Matt Dudek has resigned and is set to make a move to Mississippi State to work under Bulldogs’ head coach Mike Leach.

Dudek joined head coach Jim Harbaugh in July of 2017 and served the program for four complete seasons. Prior to working in Ann Arbor, Dudek was at Arizona, where he became college’s football’s first “general manager.”

This is obviously a big loss for the Wolverines.