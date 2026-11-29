It’s one thing to lose to Ohio State. It’s another thing entirely to suffer a 45-0 beating at the hands of your biggest rival and leave fans wondering just how far the Michigan football program has fallen.

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Following Saturday’s embarrassing performance against the Buckeyes, longtime Detroit Free Press columnist Mitch Albom weighed in on the state of the Wolverines. His assessment of Michigan’s situation should give fans plenty of reason for concern heading into the offseason.

Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham looks on at a timeout against Ohio State during the first half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Mitch Albom Believes Michigan’s Problems Could Get Worse

In his Sunday morning Detroit Free Press column, Albom questioned whether Michigan’s disastrous season could be followed by an even more frustrating offseason. Between Kyle Whittingham’s uncertain future, the university’s athletic director situation and questions surrounding quarterback Bryce Underwood, Michigan has plenty of problems that extend beyond the football field.

“The situation in Ann Arbor is a sad circus right now,” Albom wrote. He questioned whether firing Whittingham would necessarily improve Michigan’s situation, particularly given the instability within the university’s athletic department.

Albom also pointed out the unfortunate timing of everything unfolding in Ann Arbor. Incoming university president C. Cybele Raver officially begins Tuesday, while the early signing period for football recruits begins Wednesday.

Following Saturday’s loss, veteran safety Rod Moore acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding Michigan’s roster. Meanwhile, Underwood declined to commit to playing in Michigan’s bowl game, raising additional questions about his future in Ann Arbor.

Whittingham insists he knows what needs to be fixed following Michigan’s disappointing 6-6 regular season, though he declined to publicly identify those specific problems. Whether Michigan’s administration is willing to give him another season to implement those changes remains to be seen.

Perhaps the most concerning aspect of Albom’s column is that he isn’t simply criticizing Michigan for losing to Ohio State. He’s questioning whether the university is currently equipped to make the decisions necessary to turn its football program around.

Saturday’s 45-0 loss was historically embarrassing, but the decisions made over the next several weeks could have a much greater impact on the program. Unfortunately for Michigan fans, Albom believes the worst may still be ahead.