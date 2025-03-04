Monday, March 3, 2025
Detroit Tigers

MLB All-Star Anthony Santander Opens Up About Being ‘Second in Line’ for Detroit Tigers

According to Toronto Blue Jays OF Anthony Santander, he seemed to be Plan B for the Detroit Tigers when it came to making a splash in free agency during this past offseason, but the team never made him an offer.

Anthony Santander Opens Up

“They looked at me,” Santander told the Free Press on Monday afternoon, “but they were looking at the third baseman as the priority because that was the spot they needed the most. I was next. They were showing interest, like calling and making sure I was still available, but I was second in line.”

“The only thing I know is they were really interested in me, but after the third baseman,” Santander said.

Detroit Tigers Put All of Their Eggs in One Basket

Heading into the offseason, it was no mystery that Plan A for the Detroit Tigers was to sign 3B Alex Bregman to a multi-year deal. Unfortunately (or thankfully, depending on your view of the situation), Bregman turned down the Tigers’ more than fair offer to sign a shorter deal with the Boston Red Sox.

Santander signed with the Blue Jays on January 20, while Bregman held out until February 15 to make his final decision to sign with the Red Sox over the Tigers.

What If?

But what if Bregman had signed earlier during the free agency period? Would Santander have signed with the Tigers?

“They were in the playoffs last season,” Santander said. “That was my top (priority), going to a place where we can go out and compete. I chose Toronto because they have that goal, that chance to go to the playoffs. I mean, probably, who knows? But they didn’t make an offer, so I don’t know.”

Bottom Line

If Santander goes on to have another season as he did in 2024, when he slashed .235/.308/.506 with 44 home runs and 102 RBIs, the Tigers could be kicking themselves for putting all of their eggs in the Alex Bregman’s basket.

Report: No Deal Imminent for Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams
