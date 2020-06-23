MLB announces Detroit Tigers 2020 opponents

After plenty of embarrassing back-n-forth between Major League Baseball and the MLBPA, we finally know that there will be a 2020 baseball season.

Opening Day is expected to be on either July 23 or 24 with games being played in the home ballparks of MLB teams.

MLB notes that the 60-game schedule will largely feature divisional play with the remaining portion of each club’s games being played against their opposite league’s corresponding geographical division.

This means that the Detroit Tigers schedule will consist of games against teams from the American League Central (Indians, Royals, Twins, White Sox) and the National League Central (Cubs, Brewers, Cardinals, Reds, Pirates)

