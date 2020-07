This comes as no surprise but Major League Baseball announced on Friday that the 2020 All-Star Game has been canceled. The game had been set to be hosted by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLB announced that the 2022 All-Star Game will be held in Los Angeles.

The 2021 All-Star Game has not been changed and will still be hosted by the Atlanta Braves.

