MLB’s Draft Plan Would Have Cost the Tigers McGonigle

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on X what Major League Baseball put on the table in the latest round of labor talks. “Major League Baseball proposed cutting the regular-season schedule from 162 games to 154 games in a bargaining session with the MLBPA today,” Passan wrote. “Also part of its proposal: higher seeds in playoffs get to choose their opponents, and division series expand to seven games.” The MLB CBA proposal would start the shorter schedule and the best-of-seven division series in 2029, with higher seeds picking their opponents beginning in 2027.

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This is honestly a ridiculous proposal. Going from 162 to 154 games is one thing. Letting a playoff team shop for its own opponent is another.

What Seed Shopping Would Mean in Detroit

Imagine the Detroit Tigers winning the AL Central, taking the number one seed, and then getting to pick which wild card winner they face in the division series instead of waiting to see who survives the first round. Detroit’s situation is complicated enough already with a 2027 payroll question hanging over the roster, and a reseeded postseason would change the math for every contender in the league. None of it is close to settled either. The MLBPA said in its response that every one of the league’s proposals is contingent on the players accepting a salary cap, which the union has rejected outright.

What the MLB CBA Proposal Does to Detroit’s Draft Pipeline

The schedule is the least of what the Tigers may have to deal with. MLB’s draft proposal in these negotiations would rewrite how Detroit restocks the farm system. High school players would be ineligible for the domestic draft and would need to be at least two years removed from graduation, and the domestic draft would shrink from 20 rounds to 12.

That lands hard in Detroit, because the front office spent both of its first two picks of the 2023 draft on high school bats. The Tigers took Max Clark third overall out of Franklin Community High School in Indiana, then added Kevin McGonigle at No. 37, in Competitive Balance Round A, out of Monsignor Bonner in Pennsylvania. Under this proposal, neither one would have been eligible to be drafted that summer.

The Qualifying Offer Would Disappear Too

The qualifying offer is on the chopping block as well. Last offseason Detroit extended one to Gleyber Torres, and he accepted it, a one-year deal worth $22.025 million for 2026. The Tigers could not hand him another one this winter in any case, because a player may receive only one qualifying offer in his career.

So Detroit negotiates with Torres on the open market or lets him walk, and he is not in the organization’s long-term plans anyway. The bigger problem is that none of this gets resolved on any schedule that helps the Tigers. The CBA expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, and Passan has written that the likelier outcome is the league locking the players out that day, with early to mid March 2027 the drop dead date before regular season games start disappearing. The whole CBA situation is a mess.